Left Menu

Biden meets Belarus opposition leader, shows support for pro-democracy protesters

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) met with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House, extending support to pro-democracy protesters.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:52 IST
Biden meets Belarus opposition leader, shows support for pro-democracy protesters
US President Joe Biden meeting Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) met with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House, extending support to pro-democracy protesters. "I was honored to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning," Biden said in a tweet, referring to the exiled opposition figure leading the fight against strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

"The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights," he added. Belarusian authorities have used force to put down demonstrations against Lukashenko's rule and have been trying to snuff out remaining dissent, recently jailing university students and raiding the homes of journalists.

In May, Belarus even forced down a civilian airplane from Greece to Lithuania, citing a security threat, and arrested an opposition journalist and his girlfriend who were passengers. Tsikhanouskaya has called for a demonstration of global solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus following the detention of Protasevich.

Tsikhanouskaya took centre stage in the opposition movement after her husband Sergei Tsikhanousky, who had planned to run against Lukashenko, was arrested last May. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021