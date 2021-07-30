Left Menu

Israel: Immunization of people over 60 with the third dose of the corona vaccine

The immunization of people over the age of 60 with the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine has begun in Israel.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:21 IST
Israel: Immunization of people over 60 with the third dose of the corona vaccine
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Jerusalem [Israel] July 30 (ANI/FENA): The immunization of people over the age of 60 with the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine has begun in Israel. The Israeli prime minister's office said that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Israeli President Isaac Herzog had launched a third-dose vaccination campaign at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Anatolia reports.

The campaign included people over the age of 60 who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine five months ago. Israeli President Herzog and his wife Michal also received a third dose of the vaccine.

"We are launching a vaccination campaign to protect the elderly in Israel," Bennett said of the third-dose vaccination. Israel, which has more than nine million inhabitants, has witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of infections since the beginning of the month, despite the large number of people who have received antiviral vaccines.

The Ministry of Health of Israel stated that 2,140 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours, and that 167 people were in serious condition. According to the Ministry of Health, 5.7 million people in the country received the first, and 5.3 million the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. (ANI/FENA)

