Russia records 23,807 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 23,807 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,564 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,265,873, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:37 IST
Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 23,807 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,564 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,265,873, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 23,807 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,132 cases (9.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,514 daily infections, up from 3,481 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,915 cases, down from 1,916, and the Moscow region with 1,592 cases, up from 1,453. The response center reported 792 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 794 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 158,563.

In the same 24 hours, 19,771 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 20,485 the day before, bringing the total to 5,608,619. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

