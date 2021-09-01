Left Menu

Jaishnakar speaks to Canadian Foreign Minister over Afghanistan crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau over the Afghanistan crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 22:24 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Marc Garneau over the Afghanistan crisis. Both leaders had a discussion over the challenges of Afghanistan.

Jaishnakar said in a tweet, "Welcomed the call from Canadian FM @MarcGarneau today. Good discussion on the challenges of Afghanistan." Earlier in the day, Jaishnakr spoke to his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments related to Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The US-led forces also exited the country on August 31 and before that on Sunday, UK Defence Ministry announced that the last aircraft carrying members of the British military had left Kabul airport. (ANI)

