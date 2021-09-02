Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar congratulates Vietnamese counterpart on Vietnam's National Day

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and congratulated him on the country's 76th Anniversary of their National Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:52 IST
EAM Jaishankar congratulates Vietnamese counterpart on Vietnam's National Day
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and congratulated him on the country's 76th Anniversary of their National Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar committed to enhancing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations to FM @FMBuiThanhSon and the Government and people of Vietnam on the 76th Anniversary of their National Day. Committed to enriching our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar tweeted. Vietnam observes National Day on September 2, commemorating former President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declarations of independence of country at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

Last week, the Vietnamese Foreign Minister had thanked India for the supply of 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen. "Greatly appreciate the gift of the Government and People of India for 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen. This is a true testament to the sound and strong Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Son had tweeted.

Later on Wednesday, Vietnam's envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau thanked New Delhi for delivering oxygen and oxygen concentrators in time to save thousands of lives in Vietnam during the pandemic. While speaking to ANI in New Delhi, he said, "We are grateful that the Indian government delivered oxygen and oxygen concentrators just in time to save thousands of lives. It was delivered by an Indian Navy ship. We will never forget this. A friend in need is a friend indeed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021