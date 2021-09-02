Left Menu

S Korea reports 1,961 more COVID-19 cases, 255,401 in total

South Korea reported 1,961 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 255,401.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:53 IST
S Korea reports 1,961 more COVID-19 cases, 255,401 in total
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], September 2 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,961 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 255,401.The daily caseload was down from 2,024 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 58 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,727. The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.Of the new cases, 555 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 688 and 120 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 564, or 29.3 percent of the total local transmission. Thirty-four cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 13,615.Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,303. The total fatality rate stood at 0.90 percent.

A total of 1,903 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 226,222. The total recovery rate was 88.58 percent. Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 29,458,016 people with 16,283,360 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
3
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
4
English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after in...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021