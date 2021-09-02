Left Menu

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan govt of silencing dissent

Pakistan's Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz has accused the Imran Khan-led government of silencing dissenting voices and applying tactics to "fix" media and the opposition to influence and manipulate the next elections.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-09-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 12:27 IST
Pakistan's Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz has accused the Imran Khan-led government of silencing dissenting voices and applying tactics to "fix" media and the opposition to influence and manipulate the next elections. Addressing media after attending the hearing of her appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield Apartment reference, Maryam Nawaz, PML-N vice president, alleged that the government has already starting pre-poll rigging for the 2023 general elections, Dawn reported.

"The country has never witnessed such devastation in the last 73 years; people have never experienced such an incompetent, inefficient and insensitive government since 1947," she claimed. According to Maryam Nawaz, political forces should consider the proposed reconciliation to put the country on the right track.

"However, the ruling PTI government should be excluded from the reconciliation process," she suggested. Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz claimed that the former prime minister had faced ruthless accountability for the last three years, had remained behind bars and experienced every kind of brutality meted out by the "illegitimate" government.

She said Sharif had gone abroad due to the government's victimisation and would surely return whenever the party required his presence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

