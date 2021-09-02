9 killed in US in hurricane-triggered floods

At least nine people were killed in New York and New Jersey after flash floods triggered by hurricane Ida hit the region on Thursday, local media reports said. A two-year-old was among those who died in heavy rainfall in New York City. States of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey due to the storms, CNN reported today.

Nearly 300 flights were canceled out of Newark International Liberty airport as Newark saw its wettest day in recorded history, CNN added. The remnants of Ida brought record levels of rain to the mid-Atlantic and northeast US.

President Joe Biden will address the nation over his administration's response to Ida. Some parts of the Louisiana state are facing power outages and residents have also complained about the shortage of gas supply.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US had deployed thousands of National Guard troops to aid first responders by rescuing trapped victims, clearing roads and distributing food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. "More than 5,400 Guardsmen from 11 states were in Louisiana on Wednesday, assisted first responders with 36 aircraft, 74 boats, 198 high-water vehicles, generators and engineers," National Guard Bureau General Daniel Hokanson said in a press release on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)