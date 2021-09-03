Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Thursday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:16 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Thursday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 02-09-2021, 22:25:54 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.62, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 97km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021