Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan on Thursday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 02-09-2021, 22:25:54 IST, Lat: 36.90 & Long: 71.62, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 97km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
