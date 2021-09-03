Left Menu

US-India trade in goods shows increase of 40 per cent in June

The US-India trade in goods showed an increase of 40 per cent in June 2021, and is on way to surpass pre-COVID -19 pandemic highs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:11 IST
US-India trade in goods shows increase of 40 per cent in June
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The US-India trade in goods showed an increase of 40 per cent in June 2021, and is on way to surpass pre-COVID -19 pandemic highs. "2021 #US-India Trade data in goods through June show increases of over 40 per cent in US-India and India-US trade from 2020, on-track to surpass even pre-pandemic highs," tweeted the US Embassy in India.

The embassy upbeat with the growth set another landmark of USD 500 billion trade. "This strong and growing trade relationship can anchor regional prosperity and global stability. Let's shoot for $500B!, tweeted the embassy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021