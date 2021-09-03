Left Menu

Afghanistan: Taliban form ties with Al-Qaeda to fight Panjshir resistance front

The Taliban which incurred heavy causalities during a standoff with the Afghan resistance force has joined hands with the Islamic extremist Al-Qaeda to attack the Panjshir province, TASS reported citing a representative of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:52 IST
Afghanistan: Taliban form ties with Al-Qaeda to fight Panjshir resistance front
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban which incurred heavy causalities during a standoff with the Afghan resistance force has joined hands with the Islamic extremist Al-Qaeda to attack the Panjshir province, TASS reported citing a representative of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda militant units are joining the Taliban in attacking Panjshir," Al Arabiya TV channel reported citing the representative.

Resistance spokesperson Fahim Dashti also informed that the front was committed to a peaceful settlement but was ready to face any attack from the Taliban. Dashti's remarks came after the resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing at least 350 members of the Islamic group while mutilating 290 others.

The resistance forces had also denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the Panjshir province. Meanwhile, concerned over clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance front in the Afghanistan valley, the former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Friday asked the two forces to stop warring and resolve their issues through dialogue.

In other recent developments, instability in Afghanistan has become a matter of concern among Pakistan authorities despite 'tight security at the border with the war-torn country. According to media reports, attacks on security posts of Pakistan that lies along the Afghan border have increased in the past few days.

Pakistan's Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) party has also announced protests on September 5 across Sindh province against resettling of Afghan refugees. The Peshawar Police has also been acting against the Afghan refugees and arresting the ones without any identity proof. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021