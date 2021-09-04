Foreign Secretary Shringla interactes with leading US companies under aegis of US-India Business Council

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on India's economic recovery and steps taken by the Government to facilitate ease of doing business and FDI across sectors, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of @USIBC on India's economic recovery and steps taken by Govt to facilitate ease of doing business & FDI across sectors," Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi said that Shringla appreciated the proactive efforts of USIBC and Global Task Force in supporting India's COVID response. "He appreciated proactive efforts of USIBC & Global Task Force in supporting India's COVID response & advancing the business partnership," he further tweeted. (ANI)

