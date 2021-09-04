FS Shringla meets with US defense official Colin Kahl, discusses ways to advance strategic partnerships

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl on Friday and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships. During his three-day official visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary exchanged views on regional issues including Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific. Both sides said agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the India-US Ministerial 2+2 dialogue later this year.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met @DOD_Policy Colin Kahl and discussed ways to advance India-US strategic and defense partnerships," the Indian embassy in Washington DC tweeted. Foreign Secretary also interacted with strategic experts from prominent US think tanks on regional and global issues and different facets of the India-US strategic partnership.

He also met with US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and reviewed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan. The situation in the Indo-Pacific region was also discussed between the two. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had a very useful exchange with Jon Finer, Principal Deputy NSA @WHNSC on further consolidating the India-US strategic partnership. They reviewed regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific region," said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit, Shringla also interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) on India's economic recovery and steps taken by the Government to facilitate ease of doing business and FDI across sectors. Shringla also held interaction with reporters, where he said the US is watching the situation in Afghanistan very closely.

"US watching the situation (in Afghanistan) very closely...Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported and nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are Pakistan supported-- so its role has to be seen in that context," the Foreign Secretary said. (ANI)

