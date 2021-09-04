Left Menu

New Zealand PM says terrorist attack in Auckland left 7 people injured

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the terrorist attack in the city of Auckland had left seven people injured, including three in critical condition.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 04-09-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 10:05 IST
New Zealand PM says terrorist attack in Auckland left 7 people injured
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Auckland [New Zealand], September 4 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the terrorist attack in the city of Auckland had left seven people injured, including three in critical condition. On Friday, a man staged a stabbing attack in a supermarket in Auckland that was described by Ardern as an act of terrorism.

"We are aware now that there were a total of seven people injured yesterday. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition," Ardern said at a press conference, broadcast by the TVNZ news outlet. The assailant was shot dead at the site of the attack. The lone wolf attacker arrived in New Zealand from Sri Lanka in 2011 and had been a person of interest for police over his extremist views. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021