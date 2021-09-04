Left Menu

Ida triggered flooding kills over 50 in US

At least 50 people were killed in the US as the remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in heavy floods in various parts of the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:00 IST
Ida triggered flooding kills over 50 in US
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At least 50 people were killed in the US as the remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in heavy floods in various parts of the country. So far, nearly 25 people have died in New Jersey and 18 in New York state. Several people died in flooded homes and basements, while others were overtaken by water in or outside their vehicles, CNN reported.

Hurricane Ida unleashed catastrophic floodings from Virginia to New England, but especially from metro Philadelphia to New Jersey and southern New York, CNN said. US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for New Jersey and New York state on Thursday.

The US had deployed thousands of National Guard troops on Wednesday to aid first responders by rescuing trapped victims, clearing roads and distributing food and water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021