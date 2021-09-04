Left Menu

Afghan businesses face serious problems in operations due to banking problems

Businesses in Afghanistan have been hampered due to the recent disruption in the country's banking system.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Businesses in Afghanistan have been hampered due to the recent disruption in the country's banking system. A number of industry officials and factory owners said they are unable to withdraw money from their accounts and therefore cannot pay their daily operational costs and wages of their workers, reported Tolo News.

A marble-selling company in Maidan Wardak province is facing problems due to the banking situation in the country. "Since the banks have stopped functioning, we do not have money to pay our labourers' wages and we halted our operations," said Rahmatullah, the company head.

The company previously extracted and processed 150 tons of marble each day, its officers said, but now it has stopped its operations due to lack of available funds, reported Tolo News. The business officers and workers urged the Taliban to pay attention to the private sector's problems.

"There are many challenges. The Taliban should pay attention to the private sector and resolve our problems," said Noorullah, a factory worker. Local residents who used to work at the company also urged the Taliban to create work opportunities for the people.

"Before this, many youths were working at the business. Now that it has stopped its operations and the extraction of marble stone in the marble mine has stopped, they are jobless," said Nasir Ahmad, a local resident of Maidan Wardak. Local residents said that in addition to unemployment, the prices of food have also increased. They called on the Taliban to implement development projects in the province to create jobs, reported Tolo News.

The Taliban has taken control of war-torn Afghanistan, but there is still an important gap between naming a government and fully taking up its functions. Two weeks since Kabul fell, the Taliban officials are still attempting to take up the functions of a new government on the eve of its announcement.

In Kabul, as in much of the country, the most important government departments, apart from street-level security, are not functioning. In the face of a looming economic crisis, including a worsening cash shortage that has put strains on the availability of fuel, food and other staples, the past two weeks have been a scramble by the Taliban to establish themselves, both in the public eye and in practice, as the country's new governors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

