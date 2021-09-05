Left Menu

Philippines logs 20,019 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,080,984

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,019 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,080,984.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 05-09-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 15:58 IST
Philippines logs 20,019 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,080,984
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], September 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,019 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,080,984.

The DOH also reported 173 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,234, and added five laboratories that failed to submit data.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021