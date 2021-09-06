Left Menu

Nationwide curfew declared by rebels in Guinea

The rebels in Guinea have declared a nationwide curfew in the country after announcing that they had captured President Alpha Conde, French media report.

ANI | Conakry | Updated: 06-09-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 03:23 IST
Nationwide curfew declared by rebels in Guinea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Conakry [Guinea], September 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The rebels in Guinea have declared a nationwide curfew in the country after announcing that they had captured President Alpha Conde, French media report. The curfew is being established throughout the country "until further notice," the Ouest-France daily newspaper reported late on Sunday, adding that the rebels said they were also replacing local governors and prefects with soldiers.

The rebels also said they would convene a meeting of Guinean cabinet ministers and other top officials on Monday morning, according to Ouest-France and Le Figaro. Earlier on Sunday, the Guinean authorities said that the presidential palace had been attacked by rebels, who said that they had captured the country's president, Alpha Conde. The coup leader, Mamady Doumbouya, announced the dissolution of the government as well as abrogation of the constitution and closure of the border. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021