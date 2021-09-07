Left Menu

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Police personnel baton-charged Mangi Dam protestors in Balochistan on Sunday who were demonstrating for the withdrawal of Frontier Corps and armed forces from the district after three security personnel were killed in a roadside explosion.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 07-09-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 08:03 IST
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan
Sit-in protest at Ziarat in Balochistan. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Police personnel baton-charged Mangi Dam protestors in Balochistan on Sunday who were demonstrating for the withdrawal of Frontier Corps and armed forces from the district after three security personnel were killed in a roadside explosion. Due to the protest, the national highways in Balochistan remained closed and traffic was suspended to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, reported The Express Tribune.

Police also detained Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Yousuf Khan Kakar. "A shutter down strike was organised in all the districts of the province during which the national highways were also closed. The traffic from Balochistan to Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa also remained suspended," a source was quoted as saying by Express Tribune.

However, the arrested activists were released after negotiations. Three Levies personnel were killed and as many injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Balochistan's Ziarat district on Thursday, reported Dawn.

The explosion occurred when the Levies vehicle ran over a landmine near Mangi Dam, provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said. Security sources said four labourers working at Mangi Dam were kidnapped by unidentified armed suspects. The Levies party was travelling to the area to get the workers released when it hit the landmine, reported Dawn.

The Balochistan Levies is a force in charge of maintaining law and order in the tribal areas of the province while the Frontier Corps is a paramilitary force of Pakistan that is currently stationed in the provinces of Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021