Left Menu

Jaishankar congratulates Brazilian counterpart on Brazil's Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franca and the people of Brazil on their Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:24 IST
Jaishankar congratulates Brazilian counterpart on Brazil's Independence Day
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franca and the people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Committed to closer cooperation and further strengthening of our strategic partnership."

"Congratulate FM Carlos Franca and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Committed to closer cooperation and further strengthening of our strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted. Brazil observes its Independence Day on September 7 every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021