40 inmates killed in Jakarta prison fire

In a massive fire incident at a prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday at least 40 inmates were killed.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 08-09-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 09:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
According to a spokeswoman at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, a fire broke out at the Tangerang penitentiary in Jakarta on early Wednesday, killing at least 40 people, reported Kyodo News.

"The fire at the Tangerang penitentiary in Tangerang, just outside Jakarta, has also left nine people seriously injured and 31 others with slight injuries", said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman at the ministry's Directorate-General for Penitentiary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

