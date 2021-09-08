Left Menu

MEA condoles death of Indian Envoy Dr Anju Kumar

Dr Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany passed away on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:32 IST
Late Dr Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Arindam Bagchi. Image Credit: ANI
Taking on Twitter, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said, "We sincerely condole passing away of Dr Anju Kumar, Charge d' Affaires in the Embassy of India, Germany. A dedicated, hard working & considerate officer, Dr Kumar has displayed exemplary character & commitment in all her assignments. Her service to the nation is greatly valued."

He further added, "We extend sincere condolences to her family, who are in our thoughts & prayers. She will be remembered fondly and missed by one & all. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to her family." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

