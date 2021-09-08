Jaishankar says use of Afghan soil to promote terrorism by any country unacceptable, Taliban must live to its declarations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said use of Afghan soil to promote terrorism in any manner by any country is "unacceptable" and that the Taliban must live up to its declarations to this effect. The minister on Wednesday addressed the Afghanistan conference co-convened by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass.

He also took a veiled dig at Pakistan and said the world should not countenance interference by external players in Afghanistan, especially those intensifying violence at this difficult time. Jaishankar said the Resumption of travel out of Kabul is a priority.

"Addressed the Afghanistan conference co-convened by @SecBlinken and @HeikoMaas. Resumption of travel out of Kabul is a priority. Use of Afghan soil to promote terrorism in any manner by any country is unacceptable. The Taliban must live up to its declarations to that effect," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "The world should not countenance interference by external players, especially those intensifying violence at this difficult time. Our collective approach should be guided by UNSC resolution 2593," he added.

Hundreds of Afghans took to the streets in Kabul on Tuesday and demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy demanding Islamabad to stop meddling in international affairs of Pakistan and helping the Taliban. The United Nations Security Council, last month, adopted the resolution in which the member states reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan and noted the Taliban's relevant commitments.

The resolution demanded that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists. Experts believe that Pakistan has been a key player in removing the elected Afghan government from power and establishing the Taliban as a decisive power in Afghanistan.

Former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh has asserted that the Taliban are being micromanaged by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and added that Islamabad is in charge of the war-ravaged country effectively as a colonial power. Taliban, who seized control of Kabul on August 15, have time and again promised to not allow Afghanistan to again become the sanctuary of terrorists.

(ANI)

