Left Menu

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne to arrive in India today, to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will arrive in India on Friday and will hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 06:19 IST
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne to arrive in India today, to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will arrive in India on Friday and will hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue between the two countries. Payne will arrive at Air Force Station, Palam, around 12 noon. Defence Minister Peter Dutton accompany Payne during this visit.

Both ministers will hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Payne will also meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at Shastri Bhawan here.

The relationship between India and Australia is at a historic high. The ministers will discuss issues including economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains. Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also said in a statement that their ministers will be visiting Indonesia, India, South Korea and the United States.

This visit will attempt to advance Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said. Payne will also deliver a Keynote speech hosted by the Observers Research foundation.

2+2 meetings of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be conducted with all four countries across the Indo-Pacific region. This joint visit will strongly reinforce Australia's active engagement in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021