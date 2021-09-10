Left Menu

Australian Defence Minister accorded guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan

Defence Minister of Australia, Peter Dutton was accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:20 IST
Australian Defence Minister accorded guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan
Defence Minister of Australia, Peter Dutton being accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister of Australia, Peter Dutton was accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan on Friday. Australian Defence Minister and Foreign Minister Marise Payne are here in New Delhi on an official visit and are set to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue tomorrow.

Earlier today, the Office of the Defence Minister had informed about a meeting between Rajnath Singh and Peter Dutton. "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will hold a bilateral meeting with the Minister for Defence of Australia, Mr Peter Dutton at 3.30 PM today," said the Office of the Defence Minister of India on Twitter.

The Australian ministers are also scheduled to meet Union Minister Smriti Irani at the Shastri Bhawan here. Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said in a statement that the ministers will be visiting India, Indonesia, South Korea and the United States.

This visit is aimed at advancing Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement had said. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is being held pursuant to the elevation of India-Australia bilateral relations to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-Australia Leaders' Virtual Summit on 4 June 2020. The agenda for the Dialogue will cover a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021