Australia to contribute 10 million dollars to India's initiative towards disaster-resilient infrastructure

Australia will contribute 10 million dollars to India's initiative towards disaster-resilient infrastructure, the country's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:55 IST
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Australia will contribute 10 million dollars to India's initiative towards disaster-resilient infrastructure, the country's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday. Speaking at Third Indo-Pacific Oration organised by ORF here, Payne said Australia is exploring further collaboration with India including on low emission technologies.

"Australia will contribute 10 million dollars to India's initiative towards disaster-resilient infrastructure. We're exploring further collaboration with India, including on low emission technologies, ensuring economic growth as we transition to a clean energy future," she said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) at the UN Climate Action Summit held in New York in September 2019.

Payne said it is an exciting time to witness the continued rise of new India. "Under the leadership of PM Modi and my counterpart, India reassuring its leadership in contributing to a secure, and prosperous region. It's certainly an exciting time to witness the continued rise of new India, a country which is both ancient and modern," she said.

The Australian Minister said that India is on a trajectory of being a global manufacturing hub and Australia wants to work with India. "We're working hard to get Indian students back to Australia as soon as possible. India is an emerging technological superpower," she added.

Marise Payne and Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton will hold the 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Saturday with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

