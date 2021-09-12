Left Menu

Six US Police officers facing potential disciplinary action as part of Capitol riot probe

US Capitol Police (USCP) are recommending disciplinary action against six law enforcement officers for their misconduct during the January 6 events at the Capitol.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:00 IST
Six US Police officers facing potential disciplinary action as part of Capitol riot probe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI/Sputnik): US Capitol Police (USCP) are recommending disciplinary action against six law enforcement officers for their misconduct during the January 6 events at the Capitol. The police announced the recommendation in a Saturday statement. According to the release, over 30 internal investigations were conducted by the USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility, however, the US attorney's office for Washington, D.C., did not find enough evidence in any of the cases to charge a crime.

Nonetheless, three officers were flagged for "conduct unbecoming," one for "improper remarks," one for failure to comply with orders and another for "improper dissemination of information." Police did not provide any details on recommended penalties and did not identify any of the officers. "The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers," police said.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead and federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest. Last month, US President Joe Biden signed legislation passed by Congress to award four Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol building during the January 6 riot. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021