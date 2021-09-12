Left Menu

Toshiba to shift 30-year old production unit out of China amid 'reducing profits'

Amid Japan's ongoing tussle with Beijing, tech giant Toshiba will shift its 30-year old production unit from the Dalian city of China to Vietnam or Japan.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 13:22 IST
Toshiba to shift 30-year old production unit out of China amid 'reducing profits'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Amid Japan's ongoing tussle with Beijing, tech giant Toshiba will shift its 30-year old production unit from the Dalian city of China to Vietnam or Japan. The plant is Toshiba's first-ever production unit in China that employs roughly 650 people, makes industrial motors and broadcast transmitters. But the production unit found itself on the chopping block due to a steep drop in production and decided to shutter it down by the end of this month, Nikkei Asia reported.

The operators informed that they will initiate the liquidation process of this production unit as soon as October and the capacity will be shifted to Vietnam and Japan. The move came amid the ongoing tussle between Beijing and Tokyo over China's growing clout in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Meanwhile, Beijing also claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Earlier, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had also aired a video in which it threatened Tokyo with a nuclear response and "full-scale war" if it interfered in China's handling of Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

COVID-19 cases in Australia's Victoria state hit 13-month high

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021