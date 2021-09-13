Left Menu

Pakistan reports 2,988 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,988 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 53,158 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan reported 2,988 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 53,158 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data. As many as 67 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate slightly increased to 5.62 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 5.45 per cent. According to NCOC data, at least 5,066 patients were in critical care.

Pakistan has opened vaccination for children between 15- 18 years of age. NCOC has decided that only the Pfizer vaccine would be administered to them, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

