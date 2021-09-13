Left Menu

Foreign Secy Shringla meets Bangladesh Tariqat Federation officials

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met officials of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation and discussed India and Bangladesh shared civilisational heritage.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:58 IST
Foreign Secy Shringla meets Bangladesh Tariqat Federation officials (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met officials of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation and discussed India and Bangladesh shared civilisational heritage. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Shringla met with Al Haj Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, Member of Parliament & Chairman and Syed Tayabul Bashar Maizbhandari, Jt Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Al Haj Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, MP & Chairman and Syed Tayabul Bashar Maizbhandari, Jt Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation. They discussed India-Bangladesh shared civilisational heritage and P2P ties," Bagchi tweeted. Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud, was on a visit to India from September 5-8.

During his visit, Mahmud met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed media and bilateral cooperation. Mahmud also met his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur and discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, the International Film Festival of India and bilateral films production amongst others.

India and Bangladesh will also in March 2022 release a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to commemorate Bangladesh's 50th year of Liberation and India's 75th year of independence. Thakur also urged to celebrate December 6 as "Maitri Diwas", the day on which India formally recognised Bangladesh.

Moreover, Mahmud inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India in New Delhi. He said bilateral relations between both countries have touched new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

