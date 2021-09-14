Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's mother passes away

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother has passed away at the age of 79.

ANI | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 04:46 IST
UK PM Johnson's mother passes away
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother has passed away at the age of 79. Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, passed away "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, Johnson Wahl was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 40. Reacting to the death, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "I'm very sorry to learn of the prime minister's loss. My condolences to him and his family."

Mr Johnson once described his mother as the "supreme authority" in the family and credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life, Sky News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021