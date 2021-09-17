Indian defence delegation visit Nigeria for enhanced cooperation
A composite delegation headed by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare, military adviser, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is currently visiting Nigeria to enhance defence cooperation avenues with the Nigerian Defence establishments.
The delegation comprising of representatives of NSCS, Ministry of Defense, all three Armed Forces, Ministry of External Affairs and defence industry representatives is the first of its kind to have this unique composition.
The delegation has met important Nigerian Security sector functionaries including the Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Army Staff, political entities; defence industry representatives to further cement our bilateral relations. (ANI)
