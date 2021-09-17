Left Menu

Indian defence delegation visit Nigeria for enhanced cooperation

A composite delegation headed by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare, military adviser, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is currently visiting Nigeria to enhance defence cooperation avenues with the Nigerian Defence establishments.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 17-09-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 05:31 IST
Indian defence delegation visit Nigeria for enhanced cooperation
Indian defence delegation headed by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare visiting Nigeria to enhance defence cooperation avenues with the Nigerian Defence establishments. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A composite delegation headed by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare, military adviser, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is currently visiting Nigeria to enhance defence cooperation avenues with the Nigerian Defence establishments.

The delegation comprising of representatives of NSCS, Ministry of Defense, all three Armed Forces, Ministry of External Affairs and defence industry representatives is the first of its kind to have this unique composition.

The delegation has met important Nigerian Security sector functionaries including the Defence Minister, National Security Advisor, Chief of Army Staff, political entities; defence industry representatives to further cement our bilateral relations. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021