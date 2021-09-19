Left Menu

Child killed, 2 including Taliban member injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

A child was killed and two people including a Taliban member injured in an explosion on Sunday evening in Nangarhar province, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:26 IST
Child killed, 2 including Taliban member injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Nangarhar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A child was killed and two people including a Taliban member injured in an explosion on Sunday evening in Nangarhar province, local media reported. Bilal Karimi, a deputy of Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid, confirmed that the explosion hit a Taliban forces vehicle, Tolo News reported.

According to Karimi, the explosion targeted the vehicle in PD5 of Jalalabad city, the provincial centre of Nangarhar. Karimi said a child was killed and two people, including a member of the Taliban, were injured, Tolo News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The explosions come after the Taliban assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country. The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021