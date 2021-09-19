Left Menu

Jaishankar holds 'fruitful discussions' with Serbian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held fruitful discussions with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic and agreed to take forward economic cooperation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:09 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held fruitful discussions with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic and agreed to take forward economic cooperation. "Warm and fruitful discussions with Serbian FM Nikola Selakovic. Reaffirmed our strong political bonds and independent stance in global politics. Agreed to take forward our long-standing cooperation, especially on the economic side," Jaishankar tweeted.

Selakovic arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit. Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet: "Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi". (ANI)

