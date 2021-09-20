Left Menu

Two pilots injured in plane crash in Texas, no casualties on ground - Fire Chief

Two pilots ejected from the plane that crashed in the Texas city of Lake Worth are the only causalities as there are no injured people on the ground, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 06:26 IST
Two pilots injured in plane crash in Texas, no casualties on ground - Fire Chief
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Two pilots ejected from the plane that crashed in the Texas city of Lake Worth are the only causalities as there are no injured people on the ground, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said on Sunday.

"There are three homes involved [in the crash]. Fortunately, nobody was injured. No resident was injured. The two pilots have been transported to the hospital," Ryan said at a press conference.

One of the pilots was found on the ground and the other got stuck in the wires. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021