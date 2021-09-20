Two pilots injured in plane crash in Texas, no casualties on ground - Fire Chief

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Two pilots ejected from the plane that crashed in the Texas city of Lake Worth are the only causalities as there are no injured people on the ground, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said on Sunday.

"There are three homes involved [in the crash]. Fortunately, nobody was injured. No resident was injured. The two pilots have been transported to the hospital," Ryan said at a press conference.

One of the pilots was found on the ground and the other got stuck in the wires. (ANI/Sputnik)

