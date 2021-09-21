Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan situation with Egyptian counterpart on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and exchanged views on Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | New York | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:13 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.. Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Good to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. Agreed to take forward our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on the GERD issue and Afghanistan." Earlier on Tuesday, S Jaishankar met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York. The two leaders discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Began the day meeting with our Strategic Partner France. A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council." Jaishankar will hold around 15 bilateral meetings on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UNGA including those with Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Jaishankar is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly high-level week. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25.

Top leaders from across the world have started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

