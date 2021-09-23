Qualcomm CEO meets PM Modi, expresses interest in partnering with India in field of semiconductors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a good meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and noted that India has the scale for ambitious projects, sources said. Amon expressed enthusiasm to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G, PM WANI and others. He also expressed interest in partnering with India to work in the field of semiconductors.

The sources said Qualcomm CEO spoke about the incredible opportunities in India and added that India is a big market but "we also see India as a big export market". He said that it's the right time for India to not only manufacture for the Indian market but also plan to serve the needs of other countries.

Sources said PM Modi assured Qualcomm that India will proactively work on the proposals made by them. They said the Prime Minister stressed that India has the scale for ambitious projects.

He said that India has prepared 5G standards and urged Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in the case of NAVIK. PM Modi also said that since Qualcomm has trusted Indian talent already, it can now trust Indian talent and start manufacturing with the advantage the PLI scheme offers.

Sources said he also spoke about the new liberalised drone policy and said that Qualcomm could take part in new opportunities in the new emerging market. Qualcomm is a US multinational corporation, which creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology. The company has a huge presence in India including in research and development.

PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday and received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. (ANI)

