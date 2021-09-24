Left Menu

Pak-Afghan border in Torkham reopens for trade activities

Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened for trade activities, informed Pakistani Frontier Corps (FC) on Thursday deployed at the border.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:56 IST
Pak-Afghan border in Torkham reopens for trade activities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened for trade activities, informed Pakistani Frontier Corps (FC) on Thursday deployed at the border. "Long waiting queues of stalled trade vehicles are seen on both sides of the border as the border was closed and clearance process was suspended. After clearance process resumed for trade vehicles, the issue of traffic jam at the Torkham border was addressed," said FC officials, reported The News.

The FC officials informed that the Taliban had shut the border early on Thursday morning without taking them into confidence. The Taliban later intimated to the FC officials that this was done as there was a large crowd of Afghans wanting to come to Pakistan gathered on their side of the border, who were not being allowed entry by the Pakistani authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, reported Dawn.

People who were stuck on both sides of the border faced hardships due to the closure of the border, officials added. It is been more than a month since the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021