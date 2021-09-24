Left Menu

Korea's high-speed internet speed plummeted to 7th place in global speed test

Korea's high-speed internet speed ranking has fallen to seventh place this year. It is analyzed that Korea's competitiveness in high-speed Internet infrastructure, which has been evaluated as the world's best, is steadily decreasing.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 13:44 IST
Korea's high-speed internet speed plummeted to 7th place in global speed test
Speed Test homepage. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], September 24 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea's high-speed internet speed ranking has fallen to seventh place this year. It is analyzed that Korea's competitiveness in high-speed Internet infrastructure, which has been evaluated as the world's best, is steadily decreasing. According to Ookla, which operates the Internet speed measurement site 'Speedtest,' on the 23rd, the average speed of the world's mobile Internet and high-speed Internet this year increased by 31.9 per cent and 59.5 per cent year-on-year to 107.5 Mbps and 55.1 Mbps, respectively.

Ookla reported that the average speed of Korea's high-speed Internet was more than 70 per cent faster, and mobile internet speed was 240 per cent faster compared to the world's average speed. By country, Korea's speed ranking for high-speed Internet was seventh this year, down three notches from last year. The ranking was second in 2019 but fell 5 notches over the past two years.

Monaco topped the global speed test and was followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Romania, and Switzerland. Korea ranked second in mobile Internet speed this year, the same as last year. Korea remained in second place for two consecutive years since it topped in 2019. The UAE topped for two consecutive years.

Korea was the only country in the top 10 in both high-speed internet and mobile Internet rankings this year. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021