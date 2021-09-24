Korea's high-speed internet speed plummeted to 7th place in global speed test

Seoul [South Korea], September 24 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea's high-speed internet speed ranking has fallen to seventh place this year. It is analyzed that Korea's competitiveness in high-speed Internet infrastructure, which has been evaluated as the world's best, is steadily decreasing. According to Ookla, which operates the Internet speed measurement site 'Speedtest,' on the 23rd, the average speed of the world's mobile Internet and high-speed Internet this year increased by 31.9 per cent and 59.5 per cent year-on-year to 107.5 Mbps and 55.1 Mbps, respectively.

Ookla reported that the average speed of Korea's high-speed Internet was more than 70 per cent faster, and mobile internet speed was 240 per cent faster compared to the world's average speed. By country, Korea's speed ranking for high-speed Internet was seventh this year, down three notches from last year. The ranking was second in 2019 but fell 5 notches over the past two years.

Monaco topped the global speed test and was followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Romania, and Switzerland. Korea ranked second in mobile Internet speed this year, the same as last year. Korea remained in second place for two consecutive years since it topped in 2019. The UAE topped for two consecutive years.

Korea was the only country in the top 10 in both high-speed internet and mobile Internet rankings this year. (ANI/Global Economic)

