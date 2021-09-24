Left Menu

Afghanistan teachers' association calls on Taliban to appoint qualified academics in universities

The Afghanistan University Teachers Association (AUTA) in a statement on Thursday asked the Taliban-led government to appoint those who are experienced and professional figures to lead academic institutions in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:16 IST
Afghanistan teachers' association calls on Taliban to appoint qualified academics in universities
The Afghanistan University Teachers Association (AUTA) in a statement on Thursday asked the Taliban-led government to appoint those who are experienced and professional figures to lead academic institutions in the country. The statement of AUTA comes after the appointment of Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat as the Kabul University Chancellor and the removal of Muhammad Osman Baburi from the position of Vice-Chancellor.

"The universities depend not on any special political system. In the universities, there are people who belong to Afghan society," said Dr Esmatullah Sajad, the deputy head of the AUTA. Experts and people with high academic status should be appointed to academic institutions, according to the statement.

"The members of the scientific board, and teachers, should be selected internally, otherwise, there will be problems in the universities," said Sayed Baqer Mohseni, a university professor. The academic institutions are not based on a political system, thus, universities must appoint educated and professional figures, said the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, around 70 teaching staff of the Kabul University, including assistant professors and professors, resigned after the Taliban sacked PhD holder Vice-Chancellor Baburi and replaced him with Ghairat as Chancellor, a BA degree holder. The appointment of Ghairat as VC in the biggest university based in Kabul has led to protests on social media. Critics have highlighted a tweet by Ghairat last year in which he justified the killing of journalists.

People are angry over the appointment of a young bachelor degree holder replacing an intellectual and experienced PhD holder as head of the best and the very first university in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press News Agency. (ANI)

