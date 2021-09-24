Left Menu

No electricity in 64 per cent area of Balochistan, states report

A document presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan informed that only 36 per cent of Balochistan is electrified while the remaining 64 per cent of the region is permanently in black.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:43 IST
No electricity in 64 per cent area of Balochistan, states report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A document presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan informed that only 36 per cent of Balochistan is electrified while the remaining 64 per cent of the region is permanently in black. According to the year-wise breakup, the former government in Pakistan had electrified 2,459 small villages in 2017-18, which was a great number as compared to the areas electrified by the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf in the further years, reported The Nation.

"How can we imagine that Balochistan has only 36 per cent electricity facility in 2021, as rest of the 64 per cent is in dark," said Balochistan MNA while talking to The Nation. The Imran Khan-led government have electrified just 1,064 in 2018-19, 819 in 2019-20 and 1,023 in 2020-21.

The country's Ministry of Power Division has also accepted the fact that most of the areas of Balochistan have no facility for electricity. "There are many factors that play a vital role regarding the provision of electricity to the residents of Balochistan including the scattered population in 53 per cent area," the Ministry justified as reported by The Nation.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, MNA from Balochistan had also expressed that there were no concrete measures taken by the government to remove the deprivation of Balochistan. Apart from electricity, water availability has also become a major problem in Balochistan.

Farmers in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have started blocking major highways to demand the release of their share of water from the Indus River. The richest and politically-dominated Punjab province is often accused of allocating the highest and unfair amount of river water to it while leaving other provinces dry, reported IFFRAS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021