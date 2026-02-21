Escalating Crisis: Alarming Surge in Extrajudicial Killings Rocks Balochistan

A recent report from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has raised alarm over escalating incidents of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and staged police encounters across Balochistan. Released in February, the report draws attention to at least 19 documented deaths, a figure that experts believe may underrepresent the true toll due to media restrictions and fear among families.

The report, covered by The Balochistan Post, underscores the challenges in obtaining accurate data as intimidated families often refrain from speaking out. This environment has made independent verification exceedingly challenging. Among those reportedly killed were unarmed civilians, including minors, with notable cases involving a three-year-old allegedly killed in a drone strike and a 12-year-old shot dead.

Additional distressing instances include students previously forcibly disappeared, later found dead. Cases involve students like Nawab Abdullah, Jangiyan Baloch, and Junaid Ahmed. A high-profile case is that of Hamdan Baloch, who was detained by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department, only to be killed later in disputed circumstances. The committee calls for international scrutiny and potential interventions to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.