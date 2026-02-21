Left Menu

Escalating Crisis: Alarming Surge in Extrajudicial Killings Rocks Balochistan

A recent report by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlights a troubling increase in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. At least 19 deaths were documented in February, hinting at graver human rights concerns amid stringent media controls and fear among victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:02 IST
Escalating Crisis: Alarming Surge in Extrajudicial Killings Rocks Balochistan
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A recent report from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has raised alarm over escalating incidents of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and staged police encounters across Balochistan. Released in February, the report draws attention to at least 19 documented deaths, a figure that experts believe may underrepresent the true toll due to media restrictions and fear among families.

The report, covered by The Balochistan Post, underscores the challenges in obtaining accurate data as intimidated families often refrain from speaking out. This environment has made independent verification exceedingly challenging. Among those reportedly killed were unarmed civilians, including minors, with notable cases involving a three-year-old allegedly killed in a drone strike and a 12-year-old shot dead.

Additional distressing instances include students previously forcibly disappeared, later found dead. Cases involve students like Nawab Abdullah, Jangiyan Baloch, and Junaid Ahmed. A high-profile case is that of Hamdan Baloch, who was detained by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department, only to be killed later in disputed circumstances. The committee calls for international scrutiny and potential interventions to ensure accountability and justice for the victims.

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
3
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026