44 killed in heavy fighting in Yemen's oil-rich Marib: Source

Heavy fighting struck various areas of Yemen's oil-rich northern province of Marib on Sunday amid intensified airstrikes, a military official told Xinhua.

ANI | Aden | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Aden [Yemen], September 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Heavy fighting struck various areas of Yemen's oil-rich northern province of Marib on Sunday amid intensified airstrikes, a military official told Xinhua. "More than 28 members of the Houthi rebel group and 16 soldiers of the pro-government Yemeni forces were killed during the past 24 hours in Marib's fighting," the local military source said on condition of anonymity.

The Houthi fighters carried out simultaneous attacks against several positions controlled by the pro-government forces in the southern and northwestern areas of Marib, he said. He clarified that the Houthis used explosive-laden drones and missile attacks to target the pro-government forces stationed in Marib.

"The Houthis succeeded in achieving limited on-ground progress after launching a number of multi-pronged attacks in the fighting with the pro-government forces," he added. Warplanes of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas and reinforcements in Marib's western part, according to the official.

The Houthis began in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich Yemeni province, the government's last northern stronghold. Yemen's civil war flared up in late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

