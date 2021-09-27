Left Menu

34 people killed in gunmen attack in northwest Nigeria

Unidentified gunmen killed 34 residents and injured seven others in an attack in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, a government official said Monday.

27-09-2021
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], September 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Unidentified gunmen killed 34 residents and injured seven others in an attack in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state, a government official said Monday. Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs of the state, said in a statement that security agencies have reported to the state government the killing of 34 villagers after gunmen attacked the Madamai village in Kaura local government area of the state Sunday night.

Seven other persons sustained injuries and some houses were also set ablaze during the attack, said Aruwan. He said troops were mobilized to the location and forced the gunmen to withdraw after an exchange of intense fire. "The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos," he said, noting the state government had immediately ordered a probe of the attack.

Two suspects have been detained and are currently being questioned in connection with the attack, he said. There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. (ANI/Xinhua)

