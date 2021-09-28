Left Menu

6 killed, 2 missing in flooding in Thailand

Flooding triggered by tropical storm Dianmu has affected nearly half of Thailand's provinces, leaving at least six people dead and two others missing, the country's disaster control authorities said Tuesday.

Updated: 28-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], September 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Flooding triggered by tropical storm Dianmu has affected nearly half of Thailand's provinces, leaving at least six people dead and two others missing, the country's disaster control authorities said Tuesday. Downpours have led to flooding in 30 provinces in central, northern and northeastern Thailand, affecting more than 70,000 households, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said in a statement.

The flooding situation in seven provinces has improved, but remained severe in the other 23 provinces, the DDPM said. It said according to weather forecast, heavy rainfall is expected to continue to hit the country's northern, central and northeastern regions in the coming three days.

The DDPM said it will continue to monitor the situation, and urged local authorities to guard against possible landslides or other disasters. (ANI/Xinhua)

