BTS to resume offline concerts in 2 years, US tour in November and December

Seoul [South Korea], September 29 (ANI/Global Economic): K-Pop group BTS will resume their offline tour concerts in the US in November in two years. Their agency Big Hit Music announced through the fan community platform Weverse on the 28th that BTS will have an offline tour, 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA.'

Concerts are scheduled to be held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27th, 28th and December 1st, 2nd. More information is available on Weverse and the official reservation site Ticketmaster.

It is the first time in two years that BTS will hold offline concerts to meet fans face-to-face. The final concert of the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' world tour held at Seoul Olympic Main Stadium in late October 2019 was their last offline concert.

BTS previously planned to have a 'Map of the Soul' world tour from April last year but cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, BTS is going to hold the virtual concert, 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage', on the fourth of next month for their global fans in Korea and overseas.

"We are sorry that we cannot hold tour concerts in more places," Big Hit Music said. "We will make more efforts to prepare additional concerts to repay the long wait of our fans around the world, including Korea." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)