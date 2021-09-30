Left Menu

EU helps deliver 32 tonnes of UNICEF humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan

The first aircraft carrying UNICEF lifesaving medical supplies arrived in Kabul through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge, the UN agency said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The first aircraft carrying UNICEF lifesaving medical supplies arrived in Kabul through the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Airbridge, the UN agency said. "These medical supplies come at a critical time for children and mothers in Afghanistan as they face an escalating health and nutrition crisis," said Herve Ludovic De Lys, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan. "We thank the EU for their support to ensure children and mothers can receive the basic health services they require."

A UNICEF release stated that 32 metric tonnes containing essential drugs, oral rehydration salts and antibiotics, medical and surgical supplies were flown in on Wednesday covering the needs of 100,000 children and women for the next three months. The supplies touch down as health facilities across Afghanistan face serious shortages of supplies and medications.

This is the first of two consignments planned to be flown into Kabul via the ECHO Airbridge in the coming days. (ANI)

