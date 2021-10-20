WTO DG Okonjo-Iweala meets Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday met Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. She is on a three-day visit to India and will meet industry captains.

Okonjo-Iweala will also meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit. India is set to hold crucial talks on vaccine patent waiver and global trade issues with WTO DG.

The WTO DG's visit to India is significant as it comes a little over a month ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO which will take place from November 30 till December 3. Okonjo-Iweala took office on March 1, 2021, and became the first woman and the first African to be chosen as Director-General. Her term will expire on August 31, 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)