Left Menu

'Students for Free Tibet' protests against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Students for a Free Tibet (SFT), a Tibetan NGO, on Tuesday held a protest here against the winter Olympics in Beijing this year and urged the governments and athletes to not participate in the games over China's "continuous human rights violation for a long time".

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 23:44 IST
'Students for Free Tibet' protests against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Students for Free Tibet (SFT) members during a protest against Beijing Olympics. Image Credit: ANI

Students for a Free Tibet (SFT), a Tibetan NGO, on Tuesday held a protest here against the winter Olympics in Beijing this year and urged the governments and athletes to not participate in the games over China's "continuous human rights violation for a long time". "Today we are here, youth aged from 14 years to 23 years and are protesting against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," a protester said.

"Right now, the flame handover ceremony for Beijing organising committee is being held in Greece. So, we are protesting against Beijing Winter Olympics and are supporting the hashtag 'NO Beijing Olympic 2022'," she added. Another protester said that China is a country that "does not value human rights, there is a culture of genocide going against Uyghur".

He alleged Beijing is not giving fundamental rights to Hong Kong people and several minorities in the country. "We want to request Olympic committee, all the athletes not to participate in Beijing Olympics 2022 to raise voice against Beijing's genocide," the protester added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021