'Students for Free Tibet' protests against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Students for a Free Tibet (SFT), a Tibetan NGO, on Tuesday held a protest here against the winter Olympics in Beijing this year and urged the governments and athletes to not participate in the games over China's "continuous human rights violation for a long time". "Today we are here, youth aged from 14 years to 23 years and are protesting against Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics," a protester said.

"Right now, the flame handover ceremony for Beijing organising committee is being held in Greece. So, we are protesting against Beijing Winter Olympics and are supporting the hashtag 'NO Beijing Olympic 2022'," she added. Another protester said that China is a country that "does not value human rights, there is a culture of genocide going against Uyghur".

He alleged Beijing is not giving fundamental rights to Hong Kong people and several minorities in the country. "We want to request Olympic committee, all the athletes not to participate in Beijing Olympics 2022 to raise voice against Beijing's genocide," the protester added. (ANI)

