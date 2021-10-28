Vietnam resumes international flights

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 28 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has planned to organize packaged flights for overseas Vietnamese to return home and to pilot flights bringing tourists to some tourist destinations such as Phu Quoc island, Khanh Hoa, and Quang Ninh province during the first phase scheduled to start this quarter. Packaged flights will be held by airlines, travel agencies, and localities to receive people at self-paid quarantine sites. Scheduled flights are to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, France, Germany, Russia, Australia, and other markets based on travel demand. The flights will land at Van Don airport, Da Nang airport, Cam Ranh airport, and Phu Quoc airport.

Tourist flights are scheduled to resume later this year. Visitors will need to show certificates of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival or being recovered from COVID. All tourists must show a negative COVID certificate using the PCR method within 72 hours before departure and are required to book a tour package with designated travel agencies. There would be one daily flight, with around 4,000 to 6,000 tourists allowed to visit Vietnam in the first month, with flight frequency increasing to two in the following months. In the second phase from next January, aviation authorities want to resume regular commercial flights that only carry passengers who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from the disease.

The aviation sector is eyeing the resumption of commercial flights with mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, France, Germany, Russia, Australia and other markets not included in the list for restricted entry. Each side would operate four flights a week. Passengers are only allowed to begin check-in procedures when they are confirmed to have pre-paid the cost of a seven-day quarantine at a designated hotel in Vietnam.

The third phase is scheduled to begin next April. Based on vaccine coverage and herd immunization after mass vaccination, the aviation authorities will consider launching commercial flights to allow passengers with vaccine passports approved by Vietnam or recovery certificates to be exempt from quarantine upon arrival. From next July, the aviation authorities would operate regular international flights based on travel demand at that time.

Vietnam has accepted COVID-19 vaccine passports from 72 countries and territories and is discussing vaccine passport recognition with 80 others. Vietnamese COVID-19 certificates have been accepted for entry in some countries. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)